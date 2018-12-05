Over 900 patients treated at North West Cancer Centre

Over 900 patients have been treated at the North West Cancer Centre since its opening, two years ago.

Since opening at the end of November 2016, The North West Cancer Centre, has treated patients from the Western Health and Social Care Trust area, parts of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust (Northern Trust) area and patients from north Donegal have also received their radiotheraphy treatment locally.

With over 900 patients treated at the North West Cancer Centre since November 2016, Dr David Stewart, Lead Clinical Oncologist says the centre is a true example of cross border partnership and is a success story in the delivery of high quality, safe and effective cancer care for patients from both Northern Ireland and from the Republic of Ireland.

The Centre has strong links with Letterkenny University Hospital allowing some patients from Donegal travel to Derry rather than face the gruelling journey to Galway.

Services within the North West Cancer Centre are now fully operational across a number of tumour sites including prostate, breast, lung, bowel, bladder and head and neck and lymphoma. A number of palliative treatments are also being delivered locally, including the recent implementation of offering emergency radiotherapy treatments.