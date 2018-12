The North’s Department for Infrastructure has confirmed that it will submit a new application for the A5.

The Department, last month, asked a High Court Judge to quash its decision to proceed with the project, meaning they were not contesting a legal challenge by Alternative A5 Alliance.

Work on the Western Transport Corridor is still expected to begin late next year.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says the Department has now given a clear commitment that the A5 will proceed…………………..