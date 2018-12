The draw for the Trench Cup was made today and LYIT will travel to Limerick to face off against Mary Immaculate College in Round 1 on either the 22nd or 23rd of January.

If LYIT win, they will face the winners of the game between Ulster University Coleraine and Trinity College.

If they lose, they will go into a qualifying round game against the loser of the Coleraine v Trinity game.

The second round of games are expected to take place the following week, on the 29th or 30th of January.