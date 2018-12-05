Just three new IDA backed companies in Donegal since 2009

The government’s commitment to development in Donegal has been questioned after it emerged this week that just three new IDA backed companies have located in the county over the past ten years.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue accused the government of hiding behind expansion by existing companies to mask the fact that new investments are not coming through.

Responding, Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys said when it comes to new investment, Donegal compares well with the rest of the country, taking in almost 17% of the national total……………