GP claims Harris is using abortion to further his political career

A Donegal GP has accused Minister Simon Harris of seeking to rush through abortion in order to further his own political career.

Dr Austin O’Kennedy says the government seems to be trying to push through a GP led service, without providing any training, resources or equipment.

It also emerged yesterday that new ethical guidelines which address issues such as conscientious objection will not be in place by January 1st.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Dr O’Kennedy said with three weeks to go, the situation at present is an “outrageous farce”……….