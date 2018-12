The draw for the Dr. McKenna Cup 2019 will take place tonight at he Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Donegal are the holders having defeated neighbours Tyrone by four points in the decider last February.

Tyrone are the record holders of the cup which included six in a row for 2012 to 2017.

The Ulster University sides of UUJ, Queens and St Mary’s will again be part of the competition next year.

The draw will get underway at 7.15pm.