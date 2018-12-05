Donegal people warned over Revenue scam

Gardai are warning the public over scam calls claiming to be from Revenue.

There have been reports of Donegal people recievnig scam calls from the Dublin land line number 01- 4429818.

Its an automated message claiming to be front Irish Revenue. The message asks for the person to phone them back as they have a criminal charge pending. They will then request bank details when on the phone to pay a fine.

Revenue of course are not making such calls and have issued this statement on the matter:

Revenue has become aware of a number of individuals who received phone calls from a person purporting to work in Revenue and demanding the immediate payment of a tax bill or stating that a criminal case is being taken against the individual. This person is not calling from Revenue.

If you receive a telephone call purporting to be from Revenue about which you have any doubts, particularly if the call is unexpected, you should contact your Revenue Office. If you receive contact demanding payment of tax about which you have any doubt, you should contact our Collector General’s Division (1890 20 30 70 or 01 738 36 63).

Although we have not received reports of anyone being taken in by this scam, anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to these types of fraudulent phone calls should contact their bank or credit card company immediately and alert the Gardaí.

It is important to point out that these types of scams in no way involve Revenue’s systems or security.