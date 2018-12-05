Devine makes his first additions to Derry City

Declan Devine has unveiled his first signings since taking over as Derry City manager.

Ciaran Coll has joined from Finn Harps and goalkeeper Peter Cherrie has joined after spending the 2018 season with Cork City. Cherrie is expected to replace Gerard Doherty as he looks set to leave the Candystripes after ten years.

Ally Gilchrist has signed from Shamrock Rovers and Jamie McDonagh has opted to stay on with Derry following signing from Sligo Rovers at the end of the 2017 season.

Devine spoke with Kevin McLaughlin at today’s press conference…

Coll himself feels that he has served him time at Harps, and that Paddy McCourt being a part of the Derry set-up made the switch a lot easier…