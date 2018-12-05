Concern over third party provision of services at Seaview Respite Home

Concerns over third party provision of services by Rehab Care at Seaview Respite Home, Mountcharles have been raised with Ministers Simon Harris and Finian McGrath.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says while the ownership of the centre remains the HSE’s, services will be under the management of Rehab Care from January.

This has lead to concerns that the move further removes the HSE from being held to account for the provision of respite services and whether going forward the needs of the service users are met.

While assurances were not given, it was confirmed that the issue of service provision at Seaview Respite Home would be prioritised.