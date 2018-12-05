“No backstop, no deal” – May’s message to Westminster

The British Government is expected to publish the legal advice it received over its Brexit deal later – after losing an historic Commons vote yesterday.

MPs – who will return to Parliament for a second day of debate today – found British ministers in contempt of parliament, prompting a U-turn.

They’d previously refused to release anything more than a summary.

Prime Minister Theresa May defended her deal ahead of a crucial vote on the withdrawal agreement next week. She responded to concerns about the backstop aimed at avoiding a hard border, saying withouit a backstop, there is no deal………..