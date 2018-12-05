2019 Dr McKenna Cup Draw

Donegal Tyrone and Derry all know their opponents for the 2019 Dr McKenna Cup competition.

Declan Bonner’s Donegal who are the holders of the cup, have been drawn in Section A along with Cavan, Down and Queens.

Tyrone and Derry have been drawn in Section C along with Fermanagh and University Ulster Jordanstown.

Section B is made up of Antrim, Monaghan, Armagh and St Mary’s.

Tyrone and Fermanagh will meet in the opening game on Sunday 16th December with Donegal and Derry starting their games on Sunday 30th December.

The second round will be played on Sunday 6th January and the final section games on Wednesday 9th January.

The winners of Section’s A and B will meet in the semi finals while the Section C winner will play the best runner up in the last four on the 13th January.

The date for the final will be confirmed in the coming days.