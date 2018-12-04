Road works at Blackburn Bridge to be suspended for Christmas

It’s been confirmed that the road works at Blackburn Bridge near Ballybofey will be suspended for a month, starting from next Friday.

In a statement last evening, Donegal County Council confirmed that to facilitate the safe and efficient operation of the N15 and to avoid disruption over the Christmas holiday period, the N15 Blackburn Bridge to Ballybofey road works will be temporarily suspended from next Friday, December 7th until the morning of Monday January 7th.

The council says over this period there will be two-way traffic available throughout the length of the N15 affected by the site. Minimum traffic management will be in place to ensure the safety of all road users. This will be implemented and maintained by the contractor.

A temporary reduced speed limit continues to be in effect throughout the period of works suspension and this is clearly signposted.

Last week, a similar suspension was announced for the works at Cappry.