The N15 is closed at the Barnesmore Gap approximately 8km south of Ballybofey following what’s been described as a serious collision last night.

We understand there was a single vehicle collision at around midnight, no details of injuries have been disclosed by gardai.

Traffic is being diverted via The Dergline and HGV’s should divert through Glenties.

Gardai are warning of poor conditions on the diversion route due to ice, drive with care and expect delays.