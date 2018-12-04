Prisoner on the run in Donegal jailed for 3 years

A prisoner who fled to Donegal after being granted compassionate bail has today been jailed in his absence from Derry Crown Court for three years.

30 year old James Donegan from Ferndale Drive had been in custody since November 2017 awaiting sentencing for attempting to hijack a woman’s car, stealing her handbag and assaulting her.

James Donegan who is now believed to be living in a village in Co. Donegal was granted compassionate bail for three hours to visit his ill grandmother on October 19th but he absconded.

His mother, Theresa Donegan from Summerhill Park, Prehen last month had to forfeit half of the £500 surety she’d lodged with the court to enable her son be granted compassionate bail.

Donegan has eight-three previous convictions, including one for escaping from lawful custody.

Judge Philip Babington described how, Donegan approached a woman in May of last year, after she’d parked her car in an off-street car park at Spencer Road, he demanded to use her mobile phone, reached into the car and grabbed the woman’s car keys and handbag.

The woman attempted to fight back and sustained bruising to her upper body, she attempted to run off but Donegan ran after her.

A warrant for Donegan’s arrest was issued last month and Judge Babington said during his period of absence he has posted several social media messages which make it fairly clear he will not be surrendering himself to authorities.