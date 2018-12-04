Ollie Horgan stresses importance of Harps support

Ahead of next season’s Premier Division, Finn Harps held the first of their public meetings in Letterkenny on Tuesday night.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan was joined by board members Aidan Campbell and Kathy Taaffe who addressed a packed room with details of the structures and initiatives that are in place to attract funds and spare head a budget for next season.

The club are asking for support at all levels from volunteering to fundraiser to corporate backing, in a bid to bulk up the finance’s that can help run a Premier Division team and club.

Harps also confirmed on Tuesday that they have resigned Sam Todd and Nathan Boyle while Daniel O’Reillly and Sam Verdon have joined from Longford Town.

If Harps are to bring quality players to Finn Park, help with the finance’s will be needed.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke with the Harps boss at the meeting in Letterkenny…