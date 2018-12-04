N15 fully reopened following fatal crash

The N15 has fully reopened following a fatal collision south of Ballybofey overnight.

A man in his late twenties died in the single vehicle collision just North of Barnesmore Gap just before 11.30pm.

It happened at Cashelnavene, 8 kilometres south of Ballybofey.

The man was the sole occupant of a van which collided with a vacant house. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his remains have been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Inspector Michael Harrison is appealing for information: