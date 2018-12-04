Local authorities meeting to discuss Brexit threat

Local authorities are meeting to discuss the response to Brexit on the ground in Ireland.

The Local Government Management Agency is holding a conference today to talk about what local councils can do to prepare.

Spokesperson Jackie Maguire says they have the difficult task of preparing for the unknown……….

Meanwhile, at Westminister, a five-day debate on Brexit begins before a crucial vote on the draft withdrawl deal.

Before that, British MPs will decide whether the government broke rules by refusing to publish the full legal guidance yesterday.

The UK’s attorney general insists the deal – which will be voted on next week – protects the Good Friday Agreement and ensures there would be no unilateral end to the backstop to avoid a hard border.

Theresa May insists her agreement “delivers for the British people”, but it doesn’t currently have enough support in the House of Commons.