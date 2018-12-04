Inter-County Referee joins Donegal Sports Partnership team

Donegal Sports Partnership have announced the appointment of Margaret (Maggie) Farrelly as Education & Training Coordinator.

Originally from County Cavan, Maggie graduated from the University of Ulster in 2014 with a Postgraduate Masters Diploma in Sports Development and Coaching.

She previously studied at Letterkenny IT and graduated from there with an Honours Degree in Business Studies and Sports Development and Coaching in 2011.

Maggie is extremely well known in Ladies GAA circles, having previously worked with Ulster Ladies Gaelic Football as an Assistant Development Officer. She is an active tutor/ coach developer for Ladies Gaelic Football and delivers various coaching courses and workshops. She holds the unique position of being an inter-county referee for both ladies gaelic football and men’s gaelic football.

Commenting on the appointment, Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, said: “Education and training have become such a important parts of sport and the appointment of Maggie as our Education and Training Coordinator is an extremely progressive step for ourselves as an organisation.”

Maggie takes up a new and exciting role of Education & Training Coordinator (sport related) with a particular focus on the North West Sports Development Programme in partnership with Donegal County Council, Derry & Strabane District Council which will focus on supporting a number of minority sports. She will also have responsibility for other aspects of capacity building, working closely with existing staff and national governing bodies of sport to plan, develop and manage sport education in Donegal.