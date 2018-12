It is reported that Derry City goalkeeper Gerard Doherty has notified the club of his intention to leave the Candy Stripes.

Doherty celebrated his testimonial year with the club this year, but now feels that he wants to try something new.

This comes at a time of big changes for Derry City as they have also lost the services of Aaron McEneff, brothers Ronan and Rory Hale, Nicky Low and more.

New manager Declan Devine is expected to announce new signings at a press conference later this week.