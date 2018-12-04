Funding approved for Dooish NS improvement works

Funding for improvement works at Dooish National School have been approved.

The money will go towards a new boiler to improve the school’s heating system.

Roof repair works at Loreto College, Letterkenny, work on the Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town along with work on disabled access at Roberston National School, Stranorlar and classroom works at Ballyraine National School have also been confirmed.

In welcoming the funding, Councillor Martin Harley says he is hopeful further announcements for schools across the county will be forthcoming: