Former Urney landfill site perfect for youth facilities – Mc Hugh

The former landfill site at Urney Road in Strabane could soon be used to develop play and recreational areas for local families.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to spend £30,000 consulting with the community on the best use fo the site, with an emphasis on community needs.

Cllr Maolíosa Mc Hugh says with around 500 homes, the local area has a high number of children and teenagers in the Strabane area yet it is totally bereft of facilities for them.

He believes the former landfill site is perfectly placed………….