Finn Harps confirms signing with two new additions

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has this evening confirmed the signing of of four players as builds a squad ahead of the new League of Ireland Premier Division which starts in February. Horgan has signed central defender Sam Todd who spent last season on loan with Harps from Derry City. Striker Nathan Boyle has also agreed terms having joined Harps from Derry in the July transfer window. Horgan has also announced that Daniel O’Reilly and Sam Verdon will be part of the Harps squad for the 2019 season.

‘We’re pleased to have agreed terms with these four players but there is a long way to for myself and Paul Hegarty in terms of putting a squad together that can compete in the Premier Division. We seen quite a bit of Daniel O’Reilly and Sam Verdon last season with Longford who were in the hunt for promotion right up to the final games of the season. Daniel is a cente back and Sam is an attacking player. This is a big chance for them to prove themselves in the Premier Division again. They have experience there which hopefully will stand to them when we come up against the likes of the Corks and Dundalks. Sam Todd has signed as well. He had a good season with us there but this will be a new challenge at a higher standard. Sam is committed and is really looking forward to testing himself against quality teams. Nathan Boyle has also agreed a contract for next season and it’s good to have him in the squad again. Nathan did well for us when he signed in July. Again he has decent experience of the Premier football with Derry so hopefully that will be another plus for us” Horgan said.

23-year-old Dubliner Sam Verdon first played with St Patrick’s Athletic’s U19s before graduating to their senior squad for the 2014 Premier Division season. He made his senior debut in April 2014 and also featured the following year as Pat’s took fourth place in the Premier Division. He also won EA Sports Cup winner’s medals with the Inchicore outfit. Verdon moved from St Pats in July transfer window of 2017 and signed for Longford Town.

Daniel O’Reilly played with Cherry Orchard at underage level before moving across channel to join English club Fulham’s academy in 2010. The 23-year-old left Craven Cottage to join Hereford United in 2014. At the end of that year O’Reilly returned home and signed for Bray Wanderers in the Premier Division. At the end of 2015, Daniel signed for Longford Town, in time for the start of the 2016 season. That’s where the central defender has remained for the most of the last three season.