Donegal has no back-up tankers for fire service – Mc Dermott

It’s emerged that Donegal is the only county in Ireland not to have 10,000 litre water tankers which can be used to back up the fire service in rural areas.

Cllr Martin Mc Dermott raised the issue, and has received confirmation from Council Officials that seeking funding for tankers will be a priority next year.

Officials told him applications have been made over the past number of years, and the need for the service will be “re-emphasised”.

Cllr Mc Dermott says a recent experience in North Inishowen reinforces the need for back up…………..