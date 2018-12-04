Councils have an important role in Brexit planning – Neeley

Local authorities face a number of uncertainties due to Brexit, but are focussed on building resilience in their areas to prepare, a conference in Dublin heard today.

Jackie Maguire, Chair of the County and City Management Association, told the conference that Brexit has been to the forefront of local authority considerations since the UK vote to leave the EU.

She said the approach of councils has been to consider all their plans and actions through the lens of Brexit, while maintaining close contact with Government and relevant departments throughout the negotiation period.

Donegal County Council’s CEO Seamus Neeley is one of the delegates at the conference, he says border area councils have a very important role to play……………