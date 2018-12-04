Ballybofey return for Sam Todd as he signs Harps contract

Sam Todd will play with Finn Harps in the Premier Division next year after he penned a one year contract with Ollie Horgan’s side instead of returning to Derry City.

The defender has decided to return to Harps following a terrific loan spell with the Ballybofey club that saw him play a huge role in their return to top flight football.

The Carndonagh 20-year old scored four league goals for Ollie Horgan’s men last season and will now look to help replicate the form that saw him help Harps one of the best defensive records in the First Division.