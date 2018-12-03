Visitor Discovery Centre opens at Ireland West Airport

The new Visitor Discovery Centre at Ireland West Airport, Knock has been officially opened today by Minister Michael Ring.

The project was a collaboration with seven local authority partners in Donegal, Galway City, Galway County, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, and Sligo and the Western Development Commission.

The new Centre features information on attractions, activities, events and visitor experiences from across the region, with the airport saying the space can also be used for craft showcases, food tastings and also performances from local musicians.

Ireland West Airport’s New Visitor Experience – Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring TD, pictured after opening Ireland West Airport’s new Visitor Discovery Centre with from left to right, Peter Hynes CEO, Mayo County Council, Sarah Meehan, Marketing Officer, Donegal County Council, Airport Managing Director Joe Gilmore, Eamonn Boyle, Donegal County Council, Airport Board Chairman, Arthur French-Picture Henry Wills.