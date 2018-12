Business Minister Heather Humphries says an investment of nearly one million euro in an agri-business venture in County Leitrim will benefit the entire North West.

21 regional businesses are to benefit from the Regional Enterprise Development Fund, which operates on a rolling basis as part of Ireland 2040.

Bioconnect Innovation Centre in Monaghan has secured the largest allocation at almost 5 million euro.

Minister Humphreys says the Leitrim enterprise is also a significant one………..