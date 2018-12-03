Irish Water report progress on Inishowen supply issues

Irish Water management say they hope to have the €5.8 million North East Inishowen water supply project complete in the first half of next year.

The project is 75% complete, but has been halted since the main contractor went into receivership earlier this year.

Irish Water say construction will recommence with a new contractor once legal issues have been resolved.

A meeting took place today between the utility and local public representatives to discuss water supply problems in Inishowen.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says the continuous water mains bursts in South Inishowen were also discussed, with some progress made…………