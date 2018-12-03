Irish Water holding crunch meeting over Inishowen supply

A crunch meeting between Local Representatives and senior Irish Water management is to take place today in Letterkenny to discuss water supply problems in Inishowen.

The meeting, which is due to get underway around midday, has come about as a result of several attempts to get answers from the organisation over continuous water mains bursts on the peninsula, and delays in completing the €5.8 million North East Inishowen water supply project.

A review of plans to extend the water supply from the Eddie fullerton Dam despite frequent bursts on the line and a pipe replacement programme for South Inishowen.

Those are just two of the demands expected to be made at the crunch meeting with Irish Water officials this afternoon by local representatives.

The meeting comes in the context of several water mains faults in Inishowen of late, with people in the Inch Island area only last week experiencing 2 water outages in as many days because of burst pipes.

Speaking ahead of the meeting Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn has welcomed the meeting as “an opportunity to get some long overdue answers and to hold the management of Irish Water to account on some serious shortfalls in delivery.”