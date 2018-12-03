Four men charged with aggravated burglary in Derry

Detectives in Derry investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in the Hollymount Park area of the city yesterday have charged four men with offences to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday 3 December).

Three men aged 25, 31 and 34 have been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal.

The 31-year-old has also been charged with driving while disqualified and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with aiding and abetting aggravated burglary with intent to steal, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a firearm or an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.