Concern over psychiatric & counselling services in Donegal

Donegal County Council is to contact the Department of Health seeking more funding for psychiatric and counselling services in the county.

The issue was raised in the chamber by Cllr Frank McBrearty, who told members that Donegal has gone from having the best services in the country to having waiting lists of up to eight weeks.

Cllr Mc Brearty, who organised a major symposium on mental health during his term as mayor, says with one in four people likely to experience mental health issues, the situation must be addressed as a matter of urgency…