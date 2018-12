Former Fianna Fail Donegal TD Niall Blaney has confirmed that he intends to seek election to the European Parliament.

Blaney previously served as a Dail Deputy for Donegal from 2002 to 2011 and more recently failed to win a seat in the Seanad earlier this year.

The European elections take place in May.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Blaney is confident that he will have a successful campaign: