Ariana Grande has said ‘Thank U, Next’ to more of her Pete Davidson-inspired tattoos by replacing it with a tribute to the late Mac Miller.

In October, fans noticed the singer’s ‘Reborn’ tattoo on her left hand, which her ex Davidson also has, was covered with a fern branch.

Now she has changed a tribute to Davidson’s late father into a tribute to Mac Miller.

The tattoo has been covered by the name ‘Myron’ – Mac Miller’s dog – who Grande adopted after his death in September.