Letterkenny Rovers still top the Ulster Senior League table as they beat Fanad United by four goals to one today.

Darren McElwaine scored two for Rovers, while Jonny Bonner and Lee Toland scored one apiece. Fanad’s only goal was scored by Edward O’Reilly.

In the day’s other game, Cockhill Celtic were 6-1 winners over Swilly Rovers.

On Friday night, Bonagee United defeated Finn Harps Reserves by six goals to one.