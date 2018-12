A 17 year old boy arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Edward Meenan in Derry has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

The father-of-nine’s body was found in an alleyway in the Creggan Street area of the city a week ago.

A 19 year old appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

Two other men have already been charged with the murder of the 52 year old.