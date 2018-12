The St. Eunan’s Minors reached the semi-final of the Ulster Minor Football Tournament at St. Paul’s GAC in Belfast on Sunday by overcoming Errigal Ciaran of Tyrone by 3-11 v 1-15.

The Letterkenny club led by 5 points at half-time, 2-06 v 0-07, but with four minutes to go there were just two points in it.

A late goal for St. Eunan’s made sure of the win and also made sure of their progression in the tournament.