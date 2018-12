City of Derry picked up their third win of the AIL Division 2C campaign on Saturday when they beat Thomond 19-13.

Omagh lost out to Bruff by 23 points to 17 in their AIL 2C clash, while in Division 2B Rainey had a 10-7 win over Belfast Harlequins.

In the Pro 14, Jonny Cooney kicked 11 points as Ulster ran out 16-12 point winners over Cardiff in Belfast, with Ulster keeping the Welsh side scoreless in the second half.

Alex McDonald reviewed the weekend’s rugby action, starting with City of Derry…