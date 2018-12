Gaoth Dobhair won the 2018 Ulster Club Football Championship on Sunday, beating Scotstown of Monaghan in the final by 0-13 v 0-12.

The game went to extra-time as the sides could not be separated after an hour of play and Gaoth Dobhair were able to do just enough in the end to eek out the one point victory.

After the match, Oisin Kelly spoke with Gaoth Dobhair manager Mervyn O’Donnell…

Oisin also spoke with Gaoth Dobhair captain Niall Friel and Man of the Match Odhran MacNiallais…