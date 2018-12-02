‘Massive for us, but even bigger for the fans’ – Kevin Cassidy on Ulster title win

Gaoth Dobhair became just the second team ever from Donegal to win the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship on Sunday when they beat Scotstown of Monaghan on a scoreline of 0-13 v 0-12.

The game went to extra-time when the full-time whistle went after an hour of play and the sides were tied. Gaoth Dobhair saw out the game after taking the lead late in the second period of extra-time.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Gaoth Dobhair stalwart Kevin Cassidy and Daire Ó Baoill after the historic win today…

Eamon McGee, Naoise Ó Baoill and Michael Carroll all gave their thoughts to Tom Comack…