Glengad and Cappry Rovers into FAI Junior Cup last 32

Glengad and Cappry Rovers now join Greencastle FC in the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup following their wins on Sunday.

Glengad needed penalties to dispose of Geraldine’s FC of Limerick after the game finished 2-2 after extra-time. Glengad had fallen behind but goals from Terence Doherty and Paddy McDermott put them up before a late goal from the Limerick outfit sent it to extra-time. The Inishowen side were able to win 4-2 in the shoot-out.

Cappry Rovers were away to New Oak Boys in Carlow and they booked their place in the next stage of the tournament with a 4-3 win. Tristan Ferris, Dean O’Donnell, Jamie Murray and Aaron Kelly were the scorers for Cappry.

Greencastle defeated Ringmahon Rangers on Saturday to go through to the last 32.