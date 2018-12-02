Gaoth Dobhair are Ulster Senior Club Champions

Gaoth Dobhair are the 2018 Ulster Senior Football Club Champions following a 0-13 v 0-12 win over Scotstown of Monaghan in the final at Healy Park in Omagh today.

Extra-time was needed to separate the sides as they went score for score in what was an enthralling clash. Scotstown had chances to force another two periods of extra-time but the Magheragallon men were too strong at the end.

Gaoth Dobhair are just the second Donegal team to win the Ulster Senior Club title and it was Ódhrán MacNiallais who was named Man of the Match.

After the match, Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh discussed the day’s action…