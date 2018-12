City of Derry were 19-13 winners over Thomond at Judge’s Road in Division 2C of the All-Ireland League on Saturday to record their third win of the season.

Alex McDonald reports for Highland Radio…

Elsewhere in Division 2C, Omagh lost out to Bruff by 23 points to 17 while in Division 2B Rainey had a 10-7 win over Belfast Harlequins.