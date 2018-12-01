Ulster Final Preview: The Neutral View with Dom Corrigan

Gaoth Dobhair and Scotstown do battle in the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship Final tomorrow at Healy Park in Omagh, with throw-in at 2pm.

Dom Corrigan is a former Fermanagh player and manager and ex-manager of Killyclogher and Carrickmore in Tyrone and Clontibret in Monaghan. Corrigan was manager of the Clontibret side that defeated Scotstown in the Monaghan SFC final in 2014, which is the last time they were beaten in the Monaghan championship.

Corrigan gave his thoughts on tomorrow’s game to Tom Comack…