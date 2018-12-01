Six goals scored as ‘Stute draw with Glenavon

Institute had a 3-3 draw away to Glenavon in NIFL Premiership on Saturday.

Four of the goals were scored in the first half with Glenavon going ahead on 6′ before Joe McCready and Mark Scoltock both struck to put ‘Stute 2-1 up. Andrew Mitchell equalised for Glenavon with 36’ played and the sides stayed at 2-2 until the break.

The second half saw ‘Stute go ahead again on 55’ through Michael McCrudden but Conor McCloskey scored Glenavon’s third just three minutes from time to give them a share of the spoils.