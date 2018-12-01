Public Meetings to be held as Finn Harps look ahead to Premier Division

Finn Harps are to hold Public ‘Information Briefings’ in both Letterkenny and Killybegs next week as the club prepare for Premier Division football.
The Letterkenny meeting will take place in the Shaw Suite in the Radisson Hotel on Tuesday at 8pm while the Killybegs meeting is due to take place on Thursday in St Catherine’s Clubhouse at 8pm.
Plans for the Premier Division and underage teams for next season will be unveiled as will ways that the Donegal sporting public can assist Finn Harps in continuing the success enjoyed by the club in 2018. Senior team manager Ollie Horgan will be in attendance for the public briefings.