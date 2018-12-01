Protest planned in Letterkenny against Post Office closures

A group of community activists from Gweedore are calling on the people of Donegal to join a protest outside the Main Post Office in Letterkenny planned for Saturday week, the 8th of December.

The group is protesting the closure of rural post offices across the country.

A number of Post Offices have closed already in Donegal with further closures imminent.

Independent Councillor Mícheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is one of the organisers of the protest. He says it’s important that the voices of the people of Donegal are heard very clearly on the matter: