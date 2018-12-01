Irish Water investing €44 million in Letterkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme



Works are due to commence in the coming weeks on a number of new projects by Irish Water as part of a €44 million investment in the Letterkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme.

Two contracts are already underway with with the remaining two to begin shortly.

The construction of a new water treatment plant at Goldrum and the rehabilitation of water mains as part of the N56 Coolboy to Kilmacrennan road realignment projects are already underway as part of the essential upgrading of Letterkenny’s Regional Water Supply Scheme, with two more projects to begin in coming weeks.

It’s part of a €44 Million overall spend by Irish water to upgrade the system and supply a safe and secure water supply to the town and it’s surrounding areas.

One of the contracts signed will see 19km of new interconnecting water mains between the Letterkenny, Pollan, Cranford, Milford and Rathmullan supplies.

Works are due to commence in the coming weeks and are expected to be completed by 2021.