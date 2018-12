Greencastle FC came from behind against Ringmahon Rangers of Cork to book their place in the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup.

A first half goal for Ringmahon meant they went into the break in the lead, but two late Greencastle goals from Jamie McCormick and Sean Fagan Doherty send them through to the next round.

There’s more FAI Junior Cup action tomorrow for Donegal sides when Glengad United host Geraldine’s FC of Limerick and Cappry Rovers travel to Carlow to play New Oak Boys.