Ulster came from being behind at half-time to defeat the Cardiff Blues 16-12 at the Kingspan Stadium today.

John Cooney was named man of the match as he scored 11 points for Ulster, with 6 of those points coming in the second half.

Ulster had trailed 12-10 at the break, but they were able to keep Cardiff scoreless in the seconf half while Cooney came up with two penalties to claim the win.