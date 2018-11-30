Woman killed in west Donegal crash

A woman has died in a single vehicle road traffic collision in west Donegal.

The crash happened at 4.30pm on Friday evening on the N56 between Gweedore Station and Dore crossroads.

The women in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene after the car she was driving struck a ditch. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Milford Garda station on 0749153060

The road will remain closed overnight to facilitate a technical examination of the scene – local diversion are in place.